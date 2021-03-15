STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A positive COVID case has been reported among the UConn women's basketball coaching staff.
School officials announced that Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for the virus on Sunday, March 14.
He is currently isolating at home and is not experiencing symptoms at this time.
Contact tracing was conducted and showed that Auriemma was not in close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12.
All Tier One personnel have tested negative for the coronavirus since daily testing for the women's NCAA tournament began back on Tuesday, March 9.
The Huskies were scheduled to fly to San Antonio Tuesday morning.
Auriemma is eligible to rejoin the team on March 24.
"I'm feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days. Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence," Auriemma said in a statement.
The positive test result comes just four days after Auriemma received his second COVID vaccine shot.
