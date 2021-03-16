STORRS, CT (WFSB) – It’s travel time for the UConn Women’s Basketball team.
The lady Huskies head to San Antonio where they are the number 1 seed in their region.
Head coach Geno Auriemma did not make the trip after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Auriemma will miss at least the first two games, which are scheduled for Sunday and Tuesday for the Huskies, but there is no sense of panic in the program because Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey will guide the team.
She’s shown all the experience and talent of some of the all-time great coaches in women’s basketball.
In fact, Dailey is a Hall of Famer herself, having been inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Dailey’s skills involved a lot more than just keep Auriemma in line. She’s the Director of Recruiting, so she knows she can bring in the best in the country.
“We have the utmost trust and respect for CD. When she tells us something, we know she wants us to get it done,” said Evina Westbrook.
Her and Auriemma have been together for a while. Dailey went to UConn in 1985.
Ten previous times, throughout the years, Dailey has filled in for Auriemma as game coach and she’s never lost.
“I have complete confidence in CD, Shea, and Jamelle. I’m just an innocent bystander right now,” Auriemma said.
As of Monday there was no update on Auriemma’s condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.