FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's newest rising star underwent surgery on Friday.
Paige Bueckers had a procedure to repair an osteochondral defect on her right ankle.
"The surgery, which took place at UConn Health, was successful and she’s expected to be ready for preseason in September," said Anna LaBonte, assistant director, athletic communications for UConn women's basketball.
Bueckers helped lead UConn to its 13th straight Final Four appearance and was the first freshman to be named the Associated Press's women's basketball player of the year.
She averaged 20 points per game.
