STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a historic deal with Gatorade.
Bueckers is the first-ever college athlete to be signed by Gatorade, the company announced on Monday.
“It was a blessing to win Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, and now it’s truly surreal to be an official member of the Gatorade Family,” Bueckers said. “I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game.”
The company's global head of sports marketing, Jeff Kearney, called Buekers the perfect addition to the Gatorade roster.
“From her electrifying performances on the court to fueling change off of it, Paige exemplifies everything it means to be a Gatorade athlete, and partnering with her is a statement to the next generation of our continued commitment to women in sport," Kearney said.
As part of their multi-year partnership, Bueckers and Gatorade will work together to drive impact on the women’s game and all of women's sports, the company said.
Bueckers joins a Gatorade athlete roster that is stacked with elite female athletes in all sports, including Serena Williams, Sydney McLaughlin, and Elena Delle Donne. She also joins some of the best generational talent, including Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Trevor Lawrence.
Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points per game for UConn.
The Huskies' next game is 7 p.m. Friday at Seton Hall.
