STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut women’s basketball program has been suspended after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
The university announced on Monday the temporary suspension.
Per university protocol, team activities will be on hold for at least 14 days. The program will resume when it is deemed safe by medical professionals.
The UConn women will not compete in their first four previously announced game days.
Any schedule adjustments will be announced at a later date, according to the university.
