STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women's basketball team will open the NCAA tournament in San Antonio without their head coach.
Coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 14.
Auriemma said on Monday that he was isolating at home and not experiencing symptoms. He'll be there for the next eight days.
"I tested negative everyday Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning I got one negative and one positive," Auriemma said.
Contact tracing was conducted and showed that Auriemma was not in close contact with any other team member since Friday, March 12.
All "Tier One" personnel have tested negative for the coronavirus since daily testing for the women's NCAA tournament began back on Tuesday, March 9.
The Huskies were scheduled to fly to San Antonio on Tuesday morning. Their matchup with 16th-seeded High Point is Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
Auriemma is eligible to rejoin the team on March 24.
"I'm feeling well but disappointed that I will be away from the team for the next several days. Fortunately, I have a great coaching staff who will lead us during my absence," Auriemma said in a statement.
The positive test result came just four days after Auriemma received his second COVID vaccine shot.
