HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The UConn basketball teams are getting ready for the upcoming season, but they won't be playing games at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.
It's expensive for UConn to rent out the facility, and right now, putting fans in the seats is up in the air.
A spokesperson representing the XL Center told Channel 3 that it has “become clear that the uncertainty brought about by COVID, especially for large indoor arenas, makes it hard to plan and budget events of the size required to make the XL Center economical for both XL and UConn."
