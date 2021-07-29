STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Drafting basketball players is not a perfect science, but the consensus is James Bouknight is rising up draft boards all around the NBA.
The mock drafts that once had him going in toward the end of the lottery now have him solidly in the top ten and pushing for a top five selection.
Coach Dan Hurley believes James has the qualities that will fit in well in the NBA on and off the floor.
"I just hope James gets drafted by an organization, isn’t afraid to coach their players, and has a strong accountability in their culture," Hurely tells us.
And no matter who drafts Bouknight tonight or where his NBA career takes him, his affect on the UConn program will be long lasting.
"You know players we are recruiting for 2022, 2023, and beyond. James’ impact will be felt for a long time," Hurley noted.
James Bouknight’s rise at UConn is all about player development.
Sure he was a high level recruit, but he needed to develop his skills and harness that raw ability.
"Everyone knew that he needs the type of coaching staff that would hold him accountable every day and be with him every day," added Hurley.
