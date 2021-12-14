STORRS, CT (WFSB) - It's going to be a long road to recovery for the UConn women basketball's top player.
Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers had to have surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee, which she sustained during a game in early December against Notre Dame.
Bueckers underwent successful surgery at UConn Health on Monday.
Team officials said it should take Paige about eight weeks, or approximately two months, to recover.
So far, the UConn women are 1-1 without her, losing to Georgia Tech by thirteen and, most recently, beating UCLA by ten.
Both Georgia Tech and UCLA were unranked.
Earlier this week, the Huskies dropped to seventh in the Associated Press women's college basketball rankings, the furthest the Huskies have fallen in the rankings in several years.
If all goes according to plan, Bueckers could return to the hardwood by late February or early March, just ahead of the team's conference tournament.
