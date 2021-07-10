(WFSB) - The awards keep rolling in for University of Connecticut women's basketball player Paige Bueckers.
The decorated guard, now entering her sophomore season, took home the award for Best College Athlete in Women's Sports during the annual ESPYS ceremony Saturday.
Bueckers had a sensational freshman year at UConn.
She helped lead the lady Huskies to their thirteenth straight Final Four appearance and finished her 2021 campaign averaging 20 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.3 steals a game.
Bueckers was also named the 2021 Big East Player of the Year, 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year, the Big East Most Outstanding Player, the AP National Player of the Year, and is the first freshman to win the 2021 Jersey Mike's Nasmith Trophy, among other awards.
She was also named to the WBCA NAAA Division I Coaches' All-American team.
Rival teams thought highly of her as well.
Bueckers was selected as one of the ten best players in NCAA women's Division I basketball, as chosen by the division's head coaches.
She wasn't the only women's basketball player from UConn to take home an ESPY Saturday.
UConn women's basketball alum Maya Moore was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award and former Husky Breanna Stewart won the award for Best WNBA Player.
Stewart was also nominated for Best Athlete in Women's Sports, while former Husky Crystal Dangerfield was nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.