STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn women's basketball's star guard is going to start seeing some cash come her way.
The company StockX, which mainly sells sneakers, announced Wednesday that it signed UConn's Paige Bueckers to a three-year deal.
'StockX has great ideas, I have great ideas, and I’m glad that we’re able to come together. I’m excited for the opportunity. Not just for myself, but for everyone…I think it’s been a long time coming," Bueckers said in a statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is Bueckers' first deal under the NCAA's new NIL policy, which allows college athletes to profit from having their names, image, and likeness used.
Entering her sophomore season with the Huskies, Bueckers has accumulated numerous honors and accolades, and is considered one of the top women's college basketball players in the country.
The UConn women kick off their campaign this Sunday at the XL Center against Arkansas.
