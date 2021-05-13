STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut's president has resigned.
Tom Katsouleas submitted a letter of resignation to the chairman of the Board of Trustees, the university confirmed to Channel 3 on Thursday.
"For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as President of the University of Connecticut," Katsouleas wrote in the letter. "I appreciate your understanding of my decision."
The University of Connecticut has a new president.
The reasons were not immediately made public.
The resignation is effective June 30. However, Katsouleas has the option to remain on as an engineering professor.
Katsouleas was voted in as UConn's 16th president in 2019. He had been the provost and executive vice president of the University of Virginia.
He replaced Susan Herbst.
