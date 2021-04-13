NASHVILLE, TN (WFSB) - A University of Connecticut women's assistant basketball coach, and a former star in own right, is set to become a head coach at Vanderbilt University.
Shea Ralph will be only the sixth women's basketball head coach in Vanderbilt's history.
Ralph graduated from UConn in 2001 and spent the last 13 season as an assistant coach for the Huskies.
Throughout her tenure as both a player and coach, she had a hand in seven national titles.
"I would like to congratulate Shea on being named the head coach at Vanderbilt University," said UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. "I know everyone here at UConn is incredibly excited for Shea. It's an amazing opportunity to be at such a great university in a great city. Shea has had a huge impact on the UConn women's basketball program, as both a player and a coach. We're going to miss her tremendously – she brought passion and energy to everything she did in Storrs. But we know she's going to do amazing things at Vanderbilt and we wish her the best."
Ralph will officially be introduced as the head coach of Vanderbilt's women's basketball team on Wednesday.
