STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn's new head football coach is beginning to assemble his staff.
Team officials announced Wednesday that Lou Spanos, who was named interim head coach when Randy Edsall abruptly retired earlier this season, will stay on as the team's defensive coordinator, a position he held last year at UConn.
Jim Mora and Lou Spanos aren't strangers to each other.
Spanos was the defensive coordinator for Jim Mora at UCLA from 2012-13.
“Lou possesses an outstanding football mind, and he was a terrific defensive coordinator on my staff for two years at UCLA. The job Lou did for UConn football in 2021 was admirable and it’s clear that he has a passion for this team and a great relationship with our student-athletes. I’m looking forward to getting back to work with Lou," Mora said.
Before coming to the Huskies, Spanos was the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans from 2014-18, helping lead outside linebackers Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan to successful seasons.
Spanos' defense helped the Titans earn a playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.
He also won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Spanos also spent time working for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.