HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The University of Hartford Board of Regents voted on Thursday to transition the university’s athletics program from NCAA Division I to Division III.
The university said the decision comes after a year of discussion and study of the current athletics model, as well as financial information and a review conducted by a nationally recognized athletics consulting firm.
The decision comes after the UHart men’s basketball team made their way to the NCAA Tournament this year.
“The University of Hartford owes so much to the generations of student-athletes and athletics staff who have added immeasurably to our community and are a source of pride for the University,” said University of Hartford President Gregory S. Woodward. “As we transition to this new model for intercollegiate athletics in the coming years, I am energized by the opportunities we will have to support the success of all of our students, including our student-athletes.”
Dropping down to Division III athletically comes with significantly less financial obligations.
"The role that the Board has in this instance is really to try to chart a path that is in the best interest long-term of the university," said Kathy Behrens, Vice Chair of the University of Hartford Board of Regents.
The biggest difference between Division I and Division III is that Division III schools are not allowed to offer athletic scholarships.
"That's what we're planning on doing is leaning on each other. Of course, it's a shocking time, uncertainty," said Briggs McClain, UHart men's basketball player.
During the transition to Division III, the university said all student-athlete scholarships and coaching contracts will be honored.
"I would be shocked if anybody on the men's and women's basketball rosters that had any designs on continuing to play at the Division I level, if they didn't leave," said Matt Brown, Publisher of Extra Points with Matt Brown.
Members of the men's basketball team are devastated by the news.
The university will file its intent to move to Division III with the NCAA in January of 2022. If approved, the university with work with the NCAA on the reclassification process to prepare for an active membership in Division III for no later than Sept. 1, 2025.
There are questions about the future of the 17 other sports teams.
