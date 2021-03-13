HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Hartford men's basketball program is going dancing next week.
The fourth-seeded Hartford Hawks defeated UMass-Lowell Saturday for their first America East tournament championship and first-ever spot in the NCAA tournament.
#Hartford going to the Big Dance! Huge congratulations to the Hawks @UofHartford @CoachGalUHart #GoHartford #MarchMadness https://t.co/oK8cByBeKI— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) March 13, 2021
It hasn't been a cake walk by any means for the Hawks during their conference tournament run.
They started off by defeating ninth-seeded Binghamton by seventeen on Saturday, February 27.
The very next day, the Hawks outlasted the fifth-seeded University of Albany by six to advance to the semi-finals of the America East tournament.
Last Saturday, the Hawks overcame the odds and defeated second-ranked Vermont, the last team to have won the America East tournament championship.
Last year's conference tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hawks faced one final test on Saturday, sixth-seeded UMass-Lowell, who were making a run of their own and also looking to win their first conference tournament championship.
Hartford stepped up and ended the River Hawks' run by a score of 64 to 50.
Congrats to the Hawks and the irrepressible @CoachGalUHart! https://t.co/iZ9An8oWxq— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 13, 2021
The Hawks will find out who they will face in next week's NCAA tournament tomorrow on Selection Sunday.
