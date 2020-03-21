(WFSB) – More universities are deciding to keep their spring semester online.
The University of Hartford extended its spring break and asked students to return home during that time.
UHart told its students that they will not resume in-person classes for the spring semester and the university sad it’s implemented minimal staffing and campus operations will continue remotely to practice social distancing.
It’s a trend that Southern Connecticut State University is also following. Its students were moving out on Saturday afternoon.
Both universities are working on the process for refunds for room and board for students.
