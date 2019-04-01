HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student accused of stabbing two University of Hartford classmates during a class project is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
Jake Wascher, 21, of San Diego, is due in Hartford Superior Court for an arraignment.
According to police, Wascher stabbed the victims multiple times while "acting out a movie" on Sunday.
Wascher is charged with first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder.
Police said they were flooded with 911 calls on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses reported that a suspect had stabbed two people.
They said that it happened inside a campus apartment building.
Wascher and the two victims were supposedly rehearsing a scene from a movie at the time.
The first victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed once in the chest and then four times in the back, police said.
The other 19-year-old victim was also stabbed in the chest and back a number of times.
"That makes me really upset and scared and I really hope that they get through it," said Hayley Gilchrest, a student.
Investigators said Wascher immediately ran away after the incident.
The campus was locked down while officers tracked him down.
Wascher was found in some swampy woods several hundred yards from the main campus. Police said he surrendered and was arrested.
Some parents and students were not happy with how the incident was handled by the school.
"The University community (students, faculty, and staff) was notified a total of eight times through our emergency text alert and email system while the campus was secured by local law enforcement and our Department of Public Safety," administrators told Channel 3 in a statement.
"I got a text notification and they said that there was a lockdown and that someone was on the loose and they gave like a description of the person to notify public safety," said Adam Stephens, a student.
Both victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital.
At last check, only the 19-year-old student was listed in critical condition.
