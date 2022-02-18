(WFSB) - One energy expert predicts that gas prices could get as high as seven dollars a gallon.
Dan Dicker says the potential increase is tied to the Ukraine/Russia conflict.
Dicker is the founder of Energy World. He told Yahoo Finance that if Russia invades and a long war follows, Americans could experience an unprecedented level of pain at the pump.
University of New Haven economics professor John Rosen says Dicker’s prediction is not outrageous, but is unlikely.
“Almost certainly that would lead to a very serious recession and I don’t want to scare anybody I don’t want to say ‘I’m predicting a depression or anything,’ but $7 a gallon, even Jeff Bezos would probably say lets stay home tonight,” said Rosen.
