MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - As Ukraine gets blasted by Russian troops, Ukranians in Connecticut are speaking out.
Some are positive their countrymen will fight and save their homeland, but they are hoping countries get tougher on Russian President Vladamir Putin.
One Ukrainian-American family says they are always checking their phones to catch the latest information. Not only on the invasion, but also the updates from their loved ones.
It's been about thirty years since Galina Kosmina left Ukraine and made Connecticut her home.
"This is Ukraine kitchen. This is also Ukrainian, this thing over here," Kosmina tells us.
You can feel the pride as you walk around the inside of her Middletown home.
"In Ukraine, we make them filling with a lot of different things, cabbage, sauerkraut with the mushroom," explained Kosmina.
Cooking and seeing these Ukrainian mementos has been helpful to cope as she watches her country get attacked.
"I am broken, because this is the place where I go to visit and see it. Over there, everything is shut down. People are hiding, but the best thing is about Ukrainian people, you have no idea how big patriots they are. They will do anything to protect themselves, their freedom, and independence," continued Kosmina.
Her son, Jaroslav, also considers himself a proud Ukrainian.
Just three years ago, he joined his mom and sister on vacation to Ukraine.
"It's not easy. I mean, the last couple of days. I am a freelance artist, so I had to focus on my work when I am home, but it's been impossible to do that. Every day is bad news coming in," Jaroslav stated.
This family is positive their people will fight.
Halina says to win, they will need more American help to beat the superpower.
"If he takes Ukraine, he's not going to stop there. He is going to take the other countries over there, so that's why I wish, I pray, I wish that America help much more Ukraine right now," Kosmina said.
As for Jaroslav, the solution will probably have to come from Russia.
"We need awareness and demonstrations, and actually the biggest thing I want to say to the Russian community, the only people that are probably going to convince Putin that this is a terrible idea, is his own people," added Jaroslav.
For now, the family is hoping for the best and leaning on prayer.
