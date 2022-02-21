HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Time may be running out for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden accepted an offer to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the White House believes plans for Russian to invade Ukraine are already in the works.
People in Connecticut rallied with members of the state’s congressional delegation outside of the state capitol on Sunday.
"So, we are here to say no to war, no to aggression, to say yes to Ukrainian independence and say yes to Ukrainian freedom,” said Alex Kuzma, Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he traveled to Ukraine last month to meet with its president and other national leaders.
"There is still time for diplomacy,” Blumenthal said. “But the way to make diplomacy work is deterrence."
Officials continued to reiterate that the U.S. supports the people of Ukraine.
Biden and Putin agreed in principle to a face-to-face meeting to talk about the standoff.
"President Biden has made very clear that he's prepared to meet President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The White House warned Russia that there would be no talks if the country attacked Ukraine.
