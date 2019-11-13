NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Ultra-fast internet access is coming to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
Gov. Ned Lamont said made an official announcement about it at Union Station in New Naven on Wednesday.
The internet will be available for rail commuters.
The news conference happened at 9:30 a.m.
