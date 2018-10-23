(WFSB) - We’re just two weeks away from Election Day and on Tuesday night, unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel is gaining enough traction to the point where he’s now the target of an attack ad.
You may have received a robocall where Bob Stefanowski is targeting Griebel or may have seen this latest ad.
In the race for governor, two tax raising politicians, only one tax cutting outsider.
Polls show Griebel is still very far behind in the race for governor, but his numbers are growing.
The latest numbers from Hearst Media and Sacred Heart poll show in September, Griebel’s name didn’t even make the poll, he went in the “someone else” category and got 3.8 percent.
In October, Griebel rose to 8.4 percent while Lamont went down from 43 to 39.5 percent and Stefanowski went down from 36.9 to 36.1 percent.
“Had we been on the first two debates, I don’t think there’s any question, we’d be ahead in the polls right now,” said Griebel.
Other candidates are taking notice.
An ad from the Stefanowski camp started airing today.
“Oz Griebel wants higher taxes, regional taxes and new tolls. He’s Malloy too,” the ad said.
At the Retired Teachers Association meeting on Tuesday, we asked the Republican for governor why, two weeks before the election, he’s now paying attention to the unaffiliated candidate.
“I think there’s a lot of people who will peel off Lamont as we get closer to this and I’d rather have them peel my way,” said Stefanowski.
This morning, Connecticut’s GOP chairman, J.R. Romano said a vote for Griebel is a vote for Lamont, even though in the last election, Griebel ran as a Republican.
“I think it’s important to point out that he’s got the same policies as Ned. He wants tolls, he’s a politician, he wants to raise taxes, I think it’s important to let the voters know these guys are the same and I’m for change,” Stefanowski said.
Lamont doesn’t want to be associated with the unaffiliated candidate and pushes him back on Stefanowski.
“They both say skip payments to the pension fund, shortchange the rainy-day fund and let’s not deal with the pension crisis and the structural deficit and I think they’re both very wrong on that,” said Lamont.
Griebel says all this attention means he’s doing something right.
“Their internal polling has to be showing them, we all know in the first debate, they both ignored me like I wasn’t on the stage. That wasn’t true in the second debate, so momentum is definitely accelerating and will get us to victory,” said Griebel.
Griebel went on to say that as the campaign gets close to the end, expect things to get nastier. He vows to keep it clean.
