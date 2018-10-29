HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A plug over the weekend for one of the candidates for governor.
The Hartford Courant has endorsed unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel.
An endorsement from the Courant can be seen as a good thing, but Griebel trails way behind the major party candidates and a vote for him takes votes away from the candidates with a better chance of winning.
“Vote for the best ticket, don't vote for the lessor of two evils, vote for the best ticket,” said Griebel.
The paper feels he has a plan and is not beholden to any political party.
A recent Quinnipiac University poll shows Griebel still has many challenges and time is running out.
Democrat Ned Lamont has 47 percent, an 8-point lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski, with 39 percent.
Griebel comes in with 11 percent.
Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc, and while Griebel would like to think they're his voters, they are everyone’s and are pretty much up for grabs.
Stefanowski was at CV Tool in Southington talking about taxes and health care.
He chose to ignore endorsements from the Courant and several other prominent state newspapers.
"I think it was a blow to Ned. I am sure he wanted it. Oz and Ned are the same, higher taxes,” Stefanowski said.
Some may even feel a vote for Griebel is a throw away vote because he's so far behind.
Lamont was with Democratic leaders and those who want stronger gun laws.
This in the wake of the most recent massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
"I want people to vote for Ned Lamont, not to vote against somebody else. I want you to believe we are going to turn this state around,” Lamont said.
Another Quinnipiac University poll is coming out tomorrow and the election is one week from tomorrow.
