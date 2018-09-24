HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - November's election is roughly 6 weeks away and voters will decide who will be Connecticut’s next governor.
There have been a few debates with the Republican and Democratic candidates, but in this Wednesday’s Channel 3 debate, the unaffiliated candidate will also be included.
Unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel has been able to participate in at least one debate, but he's been left out of the rest.
Some may see him as a distraction, but unaffiliated voters have a lot of pull in this state.
"Getting squeezed out to me is not doing justice,” said Griebel.
He's been going to the debates, but for the most part, Griebel is seen somewhat as a fringe candidate.
He doesn't belong to a party, he's unaffiliated, and poll numbers show many don't know who is. But he has collected enough signatures to be on the November ballot.
When it comes to Connecticut voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans almost two to one.
Those who belong to the Independent party represent the smallest voting bloc, but clearly the largest are Unaffiliated voters, some 900,000.
“We have the unaffiliated voters, we call them U's, and yes they will play an increasingly important role,” said Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.
At a recent debate, Republican Bob Stefanowski said he's ok with Greibel participating.
Democrat Ned Lamont has said he doesn't like the idea.
Unlike the two main parties, unaffiliated voters are not organized and it’s harder for them to get signatures to be on the ballot because they don't have local town committees supporting them.
But unaffiliated voters are critical, especially in a tight election.
"A lot of them actually are, they lean one way or another, but maybe they are not a declared party member, but they probably lean Democrat or Republican, so that's what everybody is going to be looking at,” said Merrill.
When it comes to unaffiliated voters, they are least likely to vote compared to Republicans, Democrats and even Independents. Republicans, we are told, are the most likely to vote.
