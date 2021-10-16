WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Westport business is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out Saturday.
The flames broke out just after 6 a.m. at the Bridal & Evening Wear on Post Road East.
Crews were able to contain and quickly douse the fire.
No one was injured.
The fire marshal deemed that an unattended candle was what sparked the fire and that the fire was accidental in nature.
The Westport Fire Department would like to remind the public that smoke detectors save lives, as well as property, to never leave candles unattended, and everyone should have an exit plan in case of an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.