CHARLOTTE, NC (WFSB) - The suspected gunman behind a shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte allegedly researched the Sandy Hook school shooting, sources tell a local CBS affiliate.
Trystan Terrell, 22, is accused of killing two students and wounding four others on Tuesday.
The sources told the television station that Terrell made a full confession to police and had been planning some kind of attack for months.
They also said he extensively researched what happened in Newtown, CT on Dec. 14, 2012. Twenty-six students and staff members were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School by a gunman.
Police said Terrell had been carrying 10 magazines of ammunition when he burst into a classroom at UNC Charlotte this week and randomly shot people. They also said the handgun he had was legally purchased.
Terrell was charged with murder and attempted murder.
One student at UNC said she was a student at Newtown High School when Sandy Hook Elementary School was attacked. Now years later, she said she experienced the same panic, pain and sadness.
"We need this to stop," said Emma D'Avola, who experienced two school shootings. "We need this violence, this unnecessary violence that can be stopped, to stop and we need our leaders to enforce that."
UNC campus police said Terrell was not on their radar as a potential threat.
They said he had been enrolled at UNC Charlotte but withdrew during the current semester.
While they said he didn't appear to target any particular person, he did deliberately pick the building where the shooting happened.
The motive, however, remained a mystery as of Thursday morning.
Retired Connecticut State Police Lt. Paul Vance, Channel 3's new law enforcement analyst, said each campus should have emergency plans in place.
He urged any families who are going on college tours to ask for the plans and then seriously review them with their child or student.
"Get that information, that should be part of the package that you pack up and send them off to colleges and universities with," Vance said.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
