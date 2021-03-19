WEST SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A winning Keno lottery ticket was bought by someone in West Springfield and it will expire in about a month.
According to the Connecticut Lottery, the $10,000 ticket with a 7-spot match was sold on Oct. 23, 2020.
It was bought at a Sam's Food Store on Babbs Road.
CT Lottery said if it's not claimed by April 21, 2021, it will expire.
The winning Keno numbers for drawing #517300 were 7 - 11 - 12 - 14 - 17 - 18 - 19 - 22 - 23 - 25 - 28 - 29 - 34 - 35 - 38 - 41 - 49 - 65 - 69 - 74. The Bonus Multiplier was 2.
To claim the prize on or before April 21, the winner can go to any CT Lottery retailer to have the ticket validated through a terminal, or call 860-713-2680 to schedule an appointment to come directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook St. in Rocky Hill.
All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date.
For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, visit ctlottery.org/unclaimed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.