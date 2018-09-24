3 Cares is proud to partner with the Hartford Business Journal on their 40 Under Forty Event.
This event is set to take place on September 27th, 2018 from 5:00-9:00PM at the Hartford Marriott Downtown – 200 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, CT.
Each year this event recognizes young professionals in the Greater Hartford that stand out as shining examples of leadership in their respective industries.
These individuals are a class above the rest with their professional growth and community involvement.
In addition to being recognized for success in their field they will be recognized in a special issue of the Hartford Business Journal.
The attend this incredible networking event click here.
