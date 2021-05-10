HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Applications are being accepted to help with a state program aimed at boosting summer learning to make up ground from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the recently-created Connecticut College Corps wants to recruit college students who are interested in working at summer enrichment programs.
The program is part of Lamont's plan to give kindergarten through 12th grade students and families learning experiences.
“Thousands of students have had their school years significantly disrupted from the pandemic and it is critical that we help them have a stimulating summer and an engaging educational experience,” Lamont said. “Our administration is launching the Connecticut College Corps as a way to provide K-12 students with much needed summer enrichment opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time giving college students experiences that will improve their career opportunities.”
The state is looking for 500 college students. Participants will receive training on social-emotional health, equity, diversity, and academic training to support the summer programs.
“College students will gain meaningful experience, and our children will benefit from the mentorship of older students, supporting our efforts to address children’s social-emotional well-being leading up to the fall. This is a win-win for everyone involved," said Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Education acting commissioner.
Funding for the program would from $1.5 million of the state's Coronavirus Relief Funds and another $1.5 million from American Rescue Plan Act. Lamont said he submitted a proposal to the state legislature.
The Connecticut Office of Higher Education, Connecticut State Department of Education, Fairfield University, and other public and private higher education institutions across the state will work together to recruit college students and match them with summer programs.
Applications are open until May 21.
Applicants should be undergraduate college students who attend Connecticut colleges and universities, including class of 2021 graduating seniors or Connecticut residents who attend college out of state.
More information, including application materials, can be found on the University of Fairfield's website here.
