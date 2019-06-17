HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two underground explosions have closed streets in Hartford, according to police.
Officers said Market Street is closed between State and Temple streets coming off of the Founders Bridge.
On Prospect Street, there's no northbound traffic from Atheneum Square.
Fire crews said they responded to 1 Constitution Plaza.
The Eversource power company also sent workers to the scene. It described the incident as local and isolated.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.