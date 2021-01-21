WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Undocumented immigrants will count in the 2020 Census.
One of president Joe Biden’s executive orders reversed the former President Donald Trump administration's effort to exclude them from the count.
MaLisa Blasini, Waterbury’s Census Community Outreach coordinator, said she’s excited to hear about Biden’s executive order to add the inclusion of undocumented immigrants to the count, and ensuring there'll be time to do it.
“This area was stagnant for weeks,” she explained.
She was one of the people hitting the streets last year, going neighborhood to neighborhood to encourage everyone to respond to the Census.
Under the Trump administration, Blasini said it was hard to get some immigrant communities to fill it out.
“Get people to understand that filling out the Census was for them and not against them,” Blasini said.
Census data shows the 56.7 percent of the Brass City has responded.
Blasini hopes with the extra time, and new administration, Waterbury can get its proper funding.
"The immigrants that are in our community, they utilize a lot of the programs, resources and services that are in the community. And without those numbers, we're not going to be able to support the need of the individuals for the different programs,” Blasini said.
Akia Callum, with Bridge to Success, a non-profit that partnered with the city to conduct Census outreach work in communities of color, said it's important to remember the count does more than just provide resources.
"The last time we completed the Census we lost one congressional seat in the state of Connecticut. The fact we're able to now have this be reinstated where undocumented families are now being counted, Waterbury does have a huge immigrant population, so now they're not going to be overlooked over undercounted,” Callum said.
Biden's executive order does not cover the standing directives from former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross. He directed the Census bureau to gather data on the citizenship status of every adult in the country. It's unclear where that data will go, if any has been collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.