(WFSB) -- Jobless benefits for millions are running out.

Some key federal programs put in place at the start of the pandemic are expiring.

That $300 a week boost in unemployment checks is going away, and its leaving many concerned about how they will pay the bills.

Labor department reminds public that extra unemployment money expires Saturday State officials are reminding people that the extra unemployment money under the federal CARES Act is coming to an end soon.

On Friday, the Labor Department announced the economy added 235,000 jobs in August, but that was well below Wall Street expectations.

Restaurants and bars actually lost 42,000 jobs. That industry normally has high turnover anyway, but potential employees have concerns about COVID-19. Cases have jumped more than 1,000 percent since July 4.

“The idea of being close to jungles of strangers a day, even while big vaccinated, that’s not something that appeals to me in any way,” said Michael Killte, who is losing unemployment benefits.

Officials said the state has about 125,000 weekly filers who will be impacted by the expiration of the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement. Of those filers, CTDOL estimates that:

48,000 are using state or extended benefits unemployment programs that will not change with the end of federal CARES Act unemployment programs

54,000 claimants are using a federal program and may be eligible to transfer to a state program

23,000 filers will have their benefits expire with no option to move to another program

Officials are also reminding the public that the state’s Dept. of Labor website is a great tool for those who are looking for a new job, or a new career.

Anyone with questions can contact the Consumer Contact Center by clicking here.