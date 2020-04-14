HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The financial struggle that hundreds of thousands are experiencing could be close to ending.
The backlog of unemployment checks has been unclogged and should be shipped in the next 10 days, but for some it could be longer.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Tuesday that checks will be mailed out for the majority of workers, but if you’re self-employed you’ll be waiting a little longer.
The Department of Labor was five or six weeks behind, with people working seven days a week to process the two years’ worth of claims that were made in just a month.
He revealed on Tuesday that 15 percent of the state is out of work.
“Could be moving toward 20% and that gives you an idea of what a stretch that’s going to be for our state,” he said.
Lamont added that payments are expected to be sent out this week, but for those who are self-employed who filed for unemployment, there was a snag in the system.
Lamont explained where we stand as a state and when those who are self-employed could see their checks, saying “We have processed, and I think most of the checks with direct deposit have gone out to a majority in the backlog. I think the fix is working right now for everyone except those self-employed workers, let's say it's another week to get those out the door but I think we've caught up. Hats off to the people over at Dept. of Labor, they've been working their heart out,” Lamont said.
At the beginning of the year, Kareme Philippou was doing just fine as owner of the friendly barbershop in Meriden.
Hundreds of thousands across the state were just like him, self-employed and thriving. However, four months later, he’s the face of entrepreneurs during the coronavirus crisis, and hasn’t seen a dime of income, stimulus or unemployment relief, since March 17.
“They have payments that were due three weeks ago. I’ve talked to people that are thousands of dollars overdue in previous bills because it’s been a month for a lot of people,” Philippou said.
He adds navigating the unemployment process has been a maze.
“Nobody has the answers of when we’re going to see our first check, or how we go about filing or how we do the whole process. There’s no direction of how to do it,” he said.
Lamont encouraged people on Tuesday to be patient.
“As I’ve said before, at least the money is retroactive,” Lamont said during his daily briefing.
More money is coming. The federal stimulus checks are also expected to hit Connecticut bank accounts this week. For the unemployed, an additional $600 is coming from the federal government, but it’ll take some time to get to you. The state says there’s a coding change that needs to happen. There’s no timeline for when it would actually hit accounts.
