HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Coronavirus cases and deaths associated with the virus jumped on Wednesday.
New numbers put out by the governor’s office show there are now 14,755 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, and 868 people have died from complications of COVID-19. That’s nearly 200 more reported within 24 hours.
THE LATEST: Gov. advising folks to wear masks around crowds, inside stores
Meanwhile on the unemployment front, many people are anxiously awaiting their first checks.
For so long there has been a five to six-week backlog on processing claims, but there may be some promise on the horizon.
Starting last weekend, the Department of Labor began using a new system to bypass manual processing. It ran a few successful tests since the launch.
“We do have a rather big backlog. We've implemented a technical fix to our computer program that will enable us to bypass the manual claims processing of a lot of it. We did testing over the weekend, a group of 500, it was successful. We ran another test last night of 5,000 and it was successful. Tonight, we'll run about 60,000 of those unprocessed claims. I think that will put a big dent in that group of claims we have not addressed,” Lamont said during his daily briefing on Wednesday.
If all goes well again, it expects to knock down the backlog, meaning instead of a six-week delay, it should be able to process claims within a week.
The state labor department also said it increased its claim takers by four to five times., and it still plans to increase the manpower.
