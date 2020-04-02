HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With much of the economy shut down in response to the coronavirus, jobless numbers continue to soar.
There have been 6.6 million people who filed for unemployment last week, exceeding a record high that was set the week prior, at 3.3 million.
Of course, economists fear things won't get any better anytime soon.
In fact, many are worried the U.S. economy could lose as many as 20 million jobs before the end of the month.
The unemployment numbers are skyrocketing as states across the country have imposed stay-at-home orders for many workers.
That has been the case in Connecticut, since Gov. Ned Lamont’s Stay Safe, Stay Home order took effect March 23, requiring all nonessential employees to stay home.
Companies in many industries have slashed their payrolls as a way of keeping down costs.
Connecticut also announced record unemployment numbers last week, with 100,000 over the previous seven days.
The Department of Labor said it has been able to reduce a three-week backlog.
