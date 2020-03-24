WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The number of people filing for unemployment benefits has skyrocketed.
Before COVID-19 hit, the state Department of Labor said about 500 people per day filed for unemployment. It said the number has since been multiplied by 20 per day.
About 100,000 people in all have filed since the crisis began.
Nearly three quarters of those people made their claim last week. Roughly 2,500 have filed since Friday. Then, 10,000 alone put in a claim on Monday.
If people need to file a claim, they can head to ctdol.state.ct.us.
A boss needs to file paperwork to start the process.
Former employees then need to make sure they have their old employer's registration number.
The DOL said decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, so people will need to file whether or not they were fired after getting sick or if the business closed due to COVID-19.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(1) comment
Good luck dealing with the unemployment people. NOT the sharpest knives in the drawer. I had lost my full time job last December. I did the right thing and worked part time since then. I was collecting reduced unemployment benefits since. Then last week, because I didn't work at all, my claim was"held". Tried calling/emailing the labor department. One bufoon said I had to "reopen" by claim. I followed his directions online, entered my userid and password, and instead of getting to the next screen, I got directed to the previous screen. There WAS NO WAY to "reopen" a claim on an existing claim. Try convincing the poeple at labor dept about that one. Just this morning I explained the situation, and got my funds released, WITHOUT the rep at labor department admitting an error on behalf of the labor department. My advice to the newly unemployed. DON'T do the right thing and work part time. You will "rock the boat", and get your benefits suspended if there is any change in your hours worked per week.
For your own good, it's better to sit home week after week until you get a full time job again!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.