HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has the third worst unemployment rate recovery, a new study suggests.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Friday its report on the States Whose Unemployment Rates are Bouncing Back the Most.
Connecticut was at the bottom of the list at 49, which made it the 3rd worst.
WalletHub said it looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared unemployment rates from key dates in 2021, 2020 and 2019.
Connecticut's unemployment rate saw a 107.28 percent change between June 2021 and June 2019. In June 2021, there were 139,125 unemployed people vs 67,119 in June 2019.
Only Nevada and Hawaii posted worse numbers.
The top three states were Nebraska, Utah and Idaho.
To see the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.