NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain arrested a mother after she was unable to provide an explanation for her 18-month-old daughter's bruises.
Victoria Krzeminski, 29, was charged with cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor.
Krzeminski's boyfriend, Dylan Michael Vitale, was arrested as part of the case back on June 24.
Police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families back on June 23 about a possible child abuse situation.
It said 18-month-old girl was admitted to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center for an unrelated condition. The staff noticed bruising on the child's legs and more severe bruising on her stomach and back.
Police said they interviewed Krzeminski, but she couldn't explain the bruises.
However, Krzeminski said that around the time she noticed the bruises, the child vomited several times. Her health also deteriorated to the point where she couldn't walk.
Police determined that she failed to provide medical care.
Krzeminski said she didn't report it because she already had an open case with DCF.
She was arrested on Thursday and held on a $200,000 bond.
She faced a judge on Friday.
