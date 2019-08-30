SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Schools in Shelton will not open on time due an unfinished transportation project.
The assistant superintendent post on Twitter that the district will not open on September 3.
The city-run Shelton Student Transportation services project is not ready in time, according to school officials.
The district is anticipating to re-open on September 4.
Officials said bus runs and further information is expected to be released at a later time.
