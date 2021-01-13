NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Officials from the University of New Haven announced that the university is investigating complaints about potential student involvement at the protest at the Capitol last week.
On Wednesday, the university said that there have been social media posts and complaints associated with the involvement.
The Dean of Student Office and law enforcement are investigating these complaints.
President Steven Kaplan released a statement to students saying in part, “Regardless of our political beliefs or personal ideologies, we have a responsibility to continue to engage in constructive and meaningful dialogue. Our campus should be a safe place where everyone should feel empowered to share their views in a non-threatening and peaceful environment.”
The Dean of Students, Ophelie Rowe-Allen, said her office is actively working to determine whether any violations took place that are outlines in the Student Handbook.
The university said that due to privacy and ethic laws, it is not able to comment on the investigation beyond that it is occurring.
