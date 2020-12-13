NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As the vaccine gets shipped to hospitals all over the country, many are wondering who the vaccine is safe and not safe for.
The FDA has given the green light for emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.
Scientists determined the vaccine's potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks.
"Science and data guided the FDA's decision," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn stated.
As hospitals prepare to receive shipments of the vaccine, there are still questions surrounding who can and cannot take the vaccine.
So what about children?
Doctors say Pfizer’s vaccine is safe for children 16 years of age and older.
"Based on everything we saw from looking at the data, we're very comfortable that the safety profile that was observed in 17 and 16 year olds was acceptable," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, explained.
Over 42,000 people were included in Pfizer’s clinical trial, but there isn’t much data available yet on children under that age.
"I think it really speaks to how transparent the process really is," Dr. Kagya Amoako of the University of New Haven said.
Dr. Amoako is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of New Haven.
He says that, fortunately, for those 16 and younger, the virus does not have as significant of an impact on that age group compared to older populations.
Meanwhile, pregnant women were not enlisted in the Pfizer trial.
"So the numbers are not enough for the FDA to stand behind and say the vaccine is also approved for pregnant women, and it's quite risky, because if something should go haywire, it's not just the mom, it's the baby as well," continued Dr. Amoako.
Conditions for use state if you have an allergy to any component of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, you should not receive it.
"If you have a history of severe allergic reactions to any type of vaccine whatsoever, it's important you talk to your physician," Dr. Amoako says.
Dr. Amoako says the good news is that more data is being collected and that could eventually expand the number of people to receive the vaccine.
"There are still trials going on where they are enlisting younger folks. As time goes on, we’re going to have more data and clarity," added Dr. Amoako.
