HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With many recent Black Lives Matter protests around the country and around the state, unions for building security officers and janitorial workers in Connecticut held their own rallies for justice on Thursday.
A rally by the Service Employees International Union kicked off around noon in Hartford.
The union workers told Channel 3 that in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, they drove to protest past the big insurance companies in Hartford such as Aetna, Travelers and to the Capitol building, saying there is a certain irony in working for these big companies and not being properly insured themselves.
With signs on cars, signs held in person and wearing their union shirts, the SEIU said it is trying to send a message to highlight what it says is the plight of essential workers, many of whom are of color.
It said members are underinsured and they need contract negotiations to recognize the plight of the janitorial and security officer worker.
“They have been working on the front lines of a pandemic many times without proper PPE hazard pay as well as paid family leave,” said Rochelle Palache, Asst. District Leader SEIU Local 32. “We also want to specifically point to insurance companies that hire these security officers and don’t want to provide them with decent health care. “
Community leaders as well as state senators attended to support the message that there is no economic justice without racial justice.
Later in the day Thursday, Mothers United Against Violence teamed up with Black Lives Matter to march in memory of George Floyd, who lost his live while in police custody in Minneapolis more than two weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.