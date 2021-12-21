NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State and city officials signed a Union Station partnership agreement in New Haven.
A news conference and ceremonial started at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was joined by state Department of Transportation officials, Gov. Ned Lamont, local elected officials, and community leaders.
The new lease establishes a partnership agreement aimed at launching a new era of management of two DOT-owned rail stations in New Haven, according to Lamont.
Lamont said the terms of the partnership, which were recently approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, include operations at the Union and State Street stations, capital improvements to the Union Station campus, and other planned improvements to the station area.
“Union Station has been a vital passenger hub for a century, and it remains one of the most magnificent stations in the nation,” Lamont said. “This partnership agreement between the City of New Haven and the Connecticut Department of Transportation positions the station to be both preserved and modernized to meet the transportation needs of the city and state for the 21st century and beyond.”
The New Haven Union Station Partnership establishes a new 35-year lease and funding agreement between CTDOT and the City of New Haven. The lease has two 10-year extension options that will allow the city (through Park New Haven) to lease and operate the Union Station Transportation Campus. Plans call for revamping the basement and first two floors of the station to allow for new retail and additional amenity options for commuters, improving vertical access (stairs, elevators, and escalators) to enable future adaptive reuse of the upper station floors, and expanding public restrooms. In addition, the surface lots on the Union Station Campus will be redeveloped through a public-private partnership, including construction of new intermodal space for bike, transit, and additional parking in the form of a 600-space parking garage. The agreement establishes an executive oversight panel consisting of the New Haven mayor and the CTDOT commissioner, responsible for strategic planning, annual budget direction, resolution of major issues, and redevelopment of the station campus.
“Today, I want to invite everyone to step back and marvel at the history and beauty of this station,” Elicker said. “Then take a minute to recognize the significance of Union Station to our community wellbeing and the fact this 100-year-old train station serves as a transportation hub and a vital connector to cities and towns throughout our country. With housing units in the development pipeline and a growing center of excellence in the biosciences, we will continue to move forward with inclusive growth in the Hill to Downtown district and now we will have a robust transportation system including a strong regional airport, to support it.”
Union Station connects the New Haven Line running into New York City, the Hartford Line heading north to Hartford and Springfield, and Shoreline East, which goes east to New London. It is also one of the key links on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, from Boston to Washington and points beyond.
