NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - State and city officials are expected to sign a Union Station partnership agreement in New Haven.
A news conference and ceremonial signing is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he will be joined by state Department of Transportation officials, Gov. Ned Lamont, local elected officials, and community leaders.
The new lease establishes a partnership agreement aimed at launching a new era of management of two DOT-owned rail stations in New Haven, according to Lamont.
