CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Nearly 200 United Technologies Corp. employees were on strike on Monday and claimed they were overworked and underpaid.
The union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers Local 62A, launched its strike late Sunday night.
It said it was unable to reach an agreement with UTC.
"We met with the company and want them to give us affordable healthcare that the people here could afford to pay," said Mary White, union president. "The company refused to do that. This is a multi-billion company."
White said they were the lowest paid but their insurance deductibles were the highest.
"Our out-of-pockets [costs] are very high," White said. "Our deductibles are very high and they just don’t want to work with us. We just felt it was time for us to take a stance against what we feel is right."
The workers said the company's counteroffer included an insignificant raise of only 25 cents more per hour.
"And with a slap in the face, the company said we’ll give you 25 cents more in a five year contract," White explained. "That was an insult to people who work here. We have people who have worked here for 40 years. Fourty years! They’ve dedicated their life to this job."
White spoke with Channel 3 over Facebook. See the interview here.
Many of the workers, including White, began their picketing the day before on Sunday.
UTC provided a statement on Monday morning.
UTC Aerospace Systems and Local 62A of the International Association of Machinists (IAM), representing approximately 200 hourly employees at the company’s Cheshire, CT facility, have been unable to reach agreement on a new labor contract. In the negotiation the company presented a fair and equitable contract that is competitive within the region and the industry.
In a separate vote, Union members elected to strike effective midnight, Monday Sept. 17, 2018.
UTC Aerospace Systems will remain open and operate as normal throughout the work stoppage. We have robust contingency plans in place and do not expect the strike to affect our customers or suppliers.
Negotiations are ongoing and we are committed to reaching a successful outcome with the Union.
White said she plans to stay out there until UTC agrees to sit back down with them.
UTC said negotiations are ongoing and that the company is committed to reaching a successful outcome with the union.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.