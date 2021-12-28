(WFSB) – The nation’s largest union of registered nurses and the Flight Attendant’s union are both criticizing the decision by the CDC to shorten the isolation period for nurses and other workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Workers say they are angry and frightened this will possibly lead to even more transmission of the virus. They say it further taxes already over-worked employees and stretches them even thinner.
“This is not the time to be lessening. Our staffing concerns have not been addressed and measures like this will make it worse instead of better,” said Jean Ross, President of National Nurses United.
On Monday the Centers for Disease Control said people only need to stay home for five days instead of 10, if they don’t have symptoms.
They should continue to wear a mask for another five days when around other people.
Here in Connecticut, the union representing nurses says its not about overworking already exhausted healthcare workers, he says, it potentially puts patients at risk.
“We have to remember our nurses and healthcare professionals are taking care of people that are compromised or one way or another or they wouldn’t be in the hospital in the first place. Whether they have covid or if they have some form of cancer of whatever their problem is, if they were healthy enough, they wouldn’t be at home,” said John Brady, Executive Vice President of AFTCT.
The airline industry is also criticizing the CDC’s new guidelines, even as they deal with an Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases that has led to crew shortages and flight disruptions.
“How are they going to implement this to make sure that it is only for people who are asymptomatic, who are coming back to work so that people are not forced to come back to work when they’re still sick,” said Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International.
