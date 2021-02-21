(WFSB) - United Airlines is taking 24 Boeing 777s out of service temporarily.
The airline made the announcement Saturday night.
The move comes after a Boeing 777, which is powered by Pratt and Whitney engines, experienced an engine failure in the Colorado area over the weekend.
"Safety remains our highest priority, which is why our crews take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like UA328. We remain proud of our employees' professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety every day," United Airlines said in a statement.
The airline is working on determining whether any additional measures need to be taken.
