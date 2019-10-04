United by a Love for WWII History

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Seven people died in a vintage WWII plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.
Upon landing, the plane, which is registered at a B-17G, crashed into a de-icing facility just before 10 a.m. and erupted into flames.
In total, state police identified the 14 people involved in the incident. Among those seven were killed.
There were 13 people on the plane; three crew members and 10 passengers.
These are their stories.
Ernest McCauley
Ernest McCauley was the pilot of the B-17G plane and died in the crash.
Friends of McCauley remember him as the kind of guy you’d want to have a beer with.
The 75-year-old was from Long Beach, California. His friend, Paul Colella, says he remembers McCauley as an incredibly kind man who loved teaching people about the historic plane he piloted.
“They went up for a one hour ride and didn’t make it. It’s really sad,” Colella told Channel 3.
Colella says if you would like to honor McCauley’s memory, just spend a time learning about the B-17’s military history because that would make him smile.
Gary Mazzone
Gary Mazzone was among the seven killed in the B-17 crash.
The 66-year-old had a very distinguished law enforcement career and was a life-long East Windsor resident.
Mazzone was an inspector for the Judicial District of Litchfield, investigating criminal cases and working closely on trials and cases for decades. He worked at the courthouse for 10 years and retired last December.
Before that, Mazzone worked in the Chief’s State’s Attorney’s Office. He was also a police officer in Vernon for 22 years.
Mazzone’s co-workers say one of the most wonderful things about him was his humor.
"He was an incredible person. I feel very lucky to have known him and to have been able to work with him, and I know my co-workers feel the same way,” said Dawn Gallo, supervisory assistant state’s attorney.
Robert Riddell
Robert Riddell, an East Granby resident, has a real passion for WWII history, and his family said he died doing what he loved.
Riddell, 59, was a WWII enthusiast since he was a teen, his family said. He even spent his honeymoon visiting Pearl Harbor.
Riddell was not supposed to be on the flight on Wednesday, but his original flight on Thursday got pushed up.
His widow Debra wrote on Facebook, "Rob was the best person I've ever known. He was my soul mate I will miss him beyond words can ever express."
Riddell leaves behind his wife, two children, and an 18-month-old grandchild.
“This is something that is really tragic, but he died doing something that was really near to him,” said Jessica Darling, Riddell’s stepdaughter.
Michael Foster
Michael Foster was the co-pilot of the B-17 plane.
He is a 71-year-old resident of Jacksonville, Florida.
Foster was killed in the crash on Wednesday.
David Broderick
David Broderick was killed in the crash at Bradley.
Broderick, 56, was a resident of West Springfield Massachusetts.
He was a passenger on the B-17 plane.
James Roberts
James Roberts was a passenger on when the B-17 place crash on Wednesday.
Roberts is remembered by his brother as a great artist, someone who loved ComicCon, Star Wars, and had dreams of making his own comic book.
"He was just a really good guy, only 48-years-old, never hurt anybody, was very low key, and kept to himself. He's my brother, I love him and I'm going to miss him," said Joe Roberts, James' brother.
Joe said James was really looking forward to the B-17 flight.
"It was fairly expensive to go on it so you know it's not something you're not going to do if you don't really like it. My other brother was going to be on it, but he couldn't get the day off, and then he asked me to go. I had to work and I have so much going on, so I couldn't go," Joe said.
Robert Rubner
Robert Rubner was a 64-year-old resident of Tolland, CT.
Rubnet was a passenger of the B-17 and was killed during the crash.
(Below Are The Survivors of the Crash)
Mitchell Melton
Mitchell Melton was the only crew member to survive the crash.
The 34-year-old was a flight engineer from Dalehart, Texas.
James Traficante
Chief Master Sgt. James Traficante is a Connecticut Air National guardsman who was aboard the B-17.
The 54-year-old Simsbury resident was injured in the crash, but is being thanked for his efforts during the tragic incident.
The Connecticut National Guard said Traficante is a current command chief for the 103rd Airlift Wing, and is a trained C-130 loadmaster.
On the flight, he had brought his military issued flame retardant flight gloves. Using those gloves, Traficante was able to open a hatch on the plane and get other passengers off following the crash.
Traficante was also identified as a volunteer Simsbury firefighter.
“The Connecticut National Guard is thankful that our Airman on board the aircraft is safe and I ask that you respect his and his family’s privacy as he recovers,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, The Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard.
Andrew Sullivan
Andrew Sullivan is an airport personnel who was injured during the crash.
The 28-year-old Enfield, CT resident was in the de-icing facility when the B-17 crashed into it.
Linda and Tom Schmidt
Linda and Tom Schmidt were aboard the B-17 that crash.
Both 62-years-old are residents of Suffield, CT.
Linda and Tom were injured during the crash.
Andy Barrett
Andy Barrett was injured during the plane crash
Barrett is a 36-year-old resident of South Hadley, Massachusetts.
Joseph Huber
Joseph Huber, a Tariffville, CT resident, was a passenger on the crash.
The 48-year-old was injured during the crash.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Anyone who would like to submit a story about a victim or the B-17 crash, can do so by emailing newsdesk@wfsb.com
