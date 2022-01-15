(WFSB) – United Illuminating (UI) says they are preparing for Sunday’s Nor’easter.
According to the company, they have been keeping a close eye on Sunday’s storm and are mobilizing their storm team.
UI says they are preparing for strong winds and snowfall on Sunday.
“Our customers are our top priority, especially their safety and wellbeing,” says UI president and CEO Frank Reynolds.
UI urges Connecticut residents to prepare for the coming storm. They are advising customers to be prepared for weather-related outages, and to have a plan in place in case service is lost.
“An initial step customer can take to being prepared is reviewing our storm preparedness information, here. We encourage all customers to sign up for message alerts, download the UI mobile app, follow us on social media, and have a storm plan of their own,” says Reynolds.
According to UI, there are a few things residents can do now before the storm hits:
- To sign up for outage alerts, UI says to text “REG” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI) to get free text alerts for restoration updates.
- For additional alert options, click here.
- Keep long-lasting LED flashlights and lanterns on hand.
- Get a battery-operated radio and have fresh batteries available.
- Be sure to have enough drinking water, non-perishable foods, and necessary prescriptions available.
- Fully charge devices and commit emergency contacts to memory.
- Fuel vehicles and fill spare fuel tanks for generators.
UI provided information on generators:
- Do not use a generator that plugs into your home’s electrical system unless it is connected via a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. Improperly connected generators can back-feed electricity into the outside grid and pose a danger to the public and to crews working to restore service.
- Carefully read and observe the instructions in your generator’s operating manual.
- Properly ground all portable generators.
- Never run a generator indoors, in an open garage, or near a window.
- Do not store fuel indoors or try to refuel a generator while it’s running.
The company also provided general safety tips:
- Stay away from downed wires and anything that might have been in contact with them.
- Report downed wires and other electrical hazards to UI at 800-722-5584.
- If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside, call 911 and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or danger, avoid touching the car and the ground at the same time and jump clear of the vehicle, landing on your feet together. Then hob away with both feet together, or shuffle without lifting feet. Don't run or stride.
- For a natural gas leak, call the emergency number listed on your gas company’s website. For Southern Connecticut Gas- 800.513.8898. For Connecticut Natural Gas- 866.924.5325.
For more information, visit the links below:
- Visit UI online at uinet.com.
- Find UI on facebook.com/unitedilluminating.
- Follow @UnitedIllum on Twitter.
- Storm relief resources can be found by calling Connecticut’s InfoLine at 2-1-1, or by visiting 211ct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.